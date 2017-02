Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Talented dancer and choreographer Sarah Reich used her rhythmic feet explain the rich history of tap-dancing. Moving through the musical decades with the amazing Scott Bradlee and Postmodern Jukebox playing right in synch with her, Reich started off with the “Maple Leaf Rag” from 1899 and culminated with “Uptown Funk” from 2014.

Watch PMJ tap dance sensation Sarah Reich tap her way through the history of pop music – from ragtime to EDM – in this brand new tap feature.