Creative Man Makes Amusing Hats for a Toad Who Visits His Porch on a Daily Basis

redditor 11:58pm aka Chris Newsome posted an amusing series of photos showcasing the different hats that he created for a toad who regularly visits his porch on a daily basis. The rather accommodating toad modeled a top-hat with feather and monocle, an oversized baseball cap and a hilarious 10-gallon cowboy hat. Newsome’s dog Daisy also joined in on the fun.

The toad that hangs out on my porch needed a hat. I decided to enter the world of toad millinery and help the little guy out. Foam paper seemed like a toad friendly material. …To explain how this started… I had made the pics for a friend’s little boy that lost his frog. I sent the hats to him afterwards.