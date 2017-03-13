Laughing Squid

Creative Man Makes Amusing Hats for a Toad Who Visits His Porch on a Daily Basis

Feather

redditor 11:58pm aka Chris Newsome posted an amusing series of photos showcasing the different hats that he created for a toad who regularly visits his porch on a daily basis. The rather accommodating toad modeled a top-hat with feather and monocle, an oversized baseball cap and a hilarious 10-gallon cowboy hat. Newsome’s dog Daisy also joined in on the fun.

The toad that hangs out on my porch needed a hat. I decided to enter the world of toad millinery and help the little guy out. Foam paper seemed like a toad friendly material. …To explain how this started… I had made the pics for a friend’s little boy that lost his frog. I sent the hats to him afterwards.

Hat

Toad in Top Hat

Baseball cap

Cowboy Hat

Daisy

via reddit

