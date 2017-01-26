Laughing Squid

Creative Farmer Builds a Hand Crafted Scratching Station for His Beloved Dairy Cows to Enjoy

A very creative farmer and machinist George Saunders built a really lovely hand crafted scratching station for his beloved dairy cows to get a good scratch whenever they want. He also attached a camera to capture those funny moments when the adorable bovines have an itch.

The Cows will love me for this one! Look out for some grooving cows in the next video. BTW “cow scratcher 2000” is just what i have decided to name it. …This is obviously speeded up and lacking any music, i may do some more in the future with music because i enjoy watching watching the girls having a good scratch! i hope you enjoy the video as much as the girls enjoyed making it!

