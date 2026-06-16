BMX Rider Performs Daring Loops Between Two Boats Moving in Opposite Directions

George Ntavoutian, a freestyle BMX rider and Red Bull athlete from Greece, completed a daring bike flip between two boats moving in opposite directions on Gooimeer (Gooi Lake) in the Netherlands.

In the open waters of Gooimeer, The Netherlands, Greek BMX athlete George Ntavoutian pulls off a unique open loop between two moving boats sailing in the opposite direction.

The challenge required precise coordination to time the jump perfectly as the platforms drifted apart. Challenges included navigating unpredictable wind and waves, as well as shifting gaps between moving boats. Ntavoutian practiced this amazing feat numerous times before finally making a perfect landing.