Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen’s Affectionate Dog Refuses to Let Them Meditate in Peace

An incredibly affectionate Australian Shepherd named Blue absolutely refuses to let his humans, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, meditate in peace.

Our dog believes that the best way to meditate is to climb in our laps and kiss us. …And you know what, its pretty divine.

Danson gave a funny explanation of why Blue acts this way.

This is called facewash meditation…It cleans all the bad karma on Mary’s face. Oh she seems to have a lot of bad karma because he’s licking her like crazy.