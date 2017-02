The wonderfully irascible Gordon Ramsay opened himself up to Twitter for Wired in order answer cooking questions that could be described in 140 characters or less. While a number of the questions came in were truly culinary, several came in that were barely related to food and for which the snarky chef had no patience.

Question: Am I gourmet chef yet? [Answer] I mean seriously you need to take two

slices of bread and stick them on your ears and that’s what you’ve got an idiot sandwich