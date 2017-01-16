Laughing Squid

Camping at the Edge of ‘The Door to Hell’, Turkmenistan’s Flaming Darvaza Gas Crater

Elliott from Earth Nutshell took a camping trip to the edge of Turkmenistan‘s flaming Darvaza Gas Crater, also known as “The Door to Hell.” The crater was intentionally set on fire by geologists after the natural gas field collapsed into an underground cave, and it has been burning openly ever since.

It’s 4am in the centre of Turkmenistan’s Karakum Desert, I’m sitting on the rim to what could be described as the world’s largest campfire — known locally as the ‘Door to Hell’, or officially as Darvaza Gas Crater.

