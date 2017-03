Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Binging With Babish host Andrew Rea prepares the confit byaldi from the Pixar movie Ratatouille, and like the restaurant critic in the film is transported through time and space when he eats it.

Remy is an especially-clean-looking rat that’s been given the gift of Gusteau’s gastronomy. Let’s see if his signature dish is worth staking an entire restaurant’s reputation upon for the sake of a pun.