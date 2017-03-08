An Up Close Look at the Mysterious Lined Seahorse

In a nautical episode of the Great Big Story series “Planet Earth” , a beautiful green lined sea horse tranquilly moves amongst the seagrass while keeping its sharp, independently moving eyes out for predators. The species is considered vulnerable by the IUCN due to loss of habitat and human intervention.

They’re small, rather bland looking, and poor swimmers for sea-dwellers, but don’t let that fool you; their ability to move their eyes in independent directions, grip aquatic vegetation with their tails, and camouflage themselves to ambush prey would make them right at home on Xavier’s—or Magneto’s—team of mutants.