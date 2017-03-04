Laughing Squid

An Elated Pig and Her Six Piglets Rescued From Slaughter Gleefully Romp Around Their New Home

A sow named Hope Apple Blossom and her six piglets who were destined for slaughter when a pig farm went out of business, instead found a brand new life in the Welsh countryside when writer Juliet Gellatley, an animal rights activist and founder of Viva! in partnership with Dean Farm Animal Sanctuary stepped in provide for the whole porcine family. Once Hope Apple Blossom and babies arrived at their new home, they happily romped around with the gleeful abandon of animals who finally know that they are free.

Hope Apple Blossom and her six piglets were rescued from slaughter by Viva! and Dean Farm Animal Sanctuary. Today they get to go outside and explore their forever home!

