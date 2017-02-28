Adam Savage Gets a Behind the Scenes Look at the Elaborate Geisha Props From Ghost in the Shell

Adam Savage paid a visit to special effects and prop company Weta Workshop where he was given an up-close and behind-the-scenes look at some of the geisha props built for the movie Ghost in the Shell. Weta’s Creative Director Richard Taylor showed Savage the props and discussed the process of building such beautiful and elaborate items for the film.

Adam Savage visits Weta Workshop to get up close with some of the practical props the effects studio made for the upcoming film Ghost in the Shell. Weta Workshop’s Richard Taylor shows Adam the mechanical geisha masks and animatronic puppets his team created, and how Weta Workshop used new fabrication and design technologies to make these props possible.

The props can be seen in the trailer for film, which will be released in theaters on March 31, 2017.