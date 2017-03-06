A Vibrant Look at ‘Off to the Vet’, The Very First Episode of Simon’s Cat in Color

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In 2014, we wrote about Simon Toland and his fundraising efforts to make an 12-minute color animation entitled “Off to the Vet“, which comically tells the story about getting an unwilling Simon’s Cat in to see the doctor. The film is currently being released in parts through Amazon, Google Play and iTunes. Aside from being much longer, this is the first episode of Simon’s Cat in color. Art Director Isobel Stenhouse explained the challenging, but rewarding task of creating a colorful world for Simon and his beloved cat.

An exclusive sneak peek into how colour was used to make the first 12 minute animated Simon’s Cat film – ‘Off to the Vet’. Shot during the production process, featuring Simon Tofield, his cat and the Art Director.