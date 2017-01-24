A Truck Driver Loses Their Marbles, Spilling 38,000lbs Worth on Interstate After an Accident

#Breaking A truck driver has lost his marbles… Literally, 38,000 pounds of them on I-465 SB at the 41mm No ????, ???? for ???????? pic.twitter.com/XWHa6Wk8VE — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 21, 2017

A truck driver lost 38,000lbs of their marbles after an accident on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police reported the driver was safe and there were no injuries in connection with the accident, just a lot of spilled marbles.

via Yahoo News, Dave Barry, Neatorama