A Serene Little Pug Puppy Enjoys a Relaxing Soapy Water Bath While On Her Back in the Bathroom Sink

Pug

A tiny little pug puppy was the picture of absolute serenity as she lay on her back in soapy water while her human gave her a yummy tummy sponge bath. The little dog was so relaxed that she could barely keep her big brown eyes open.

