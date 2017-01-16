A Purring Rescued Leopard Directs His Human to Where on His Head He Wants to Be Scratched

In 2010, a beautiful African spotted leopard named Voodoo at the Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory & Education Center in Louisburg, Kansas, purred and huffed while his adopted human Steve scratched his head. The affectionate big cat rolled around and used his big and unfortunately declawed paws to show exactly where he wanted Steve to focus. Voodoo was brought to Cedar Cove as a kitten after the people who bought (and declawed) him as a playmate for their dogs found that they couldn’t handle him.

In 2009 Voodoo got up close and personal with the video camera.

