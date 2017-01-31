A Premature Baby Hippo Enjoys a Yummy Bottle of Milk While Sitting in Warm Bath

Our animal care staff has chosen Fiona, which means “fair,” as the name for the one-week-old hippo that they have been nursing around the clock. The calf that was born on January 24, six weeks before she was due, is not out of the woods yet. She needs to get a lot bigger and learn how to nurse on her own, walk and swim. We’re all rooting for Fiona. #cincinnati #cincinnatizoo #hippo #closeenoughtocare

