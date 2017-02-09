A Patient Dachshund Models a Custom Made Transparent Raincoat for His Human

redditor 5somwa posted a cute photo of a sweet little dachshund very patiently modeling a cut-to-fit, transparent raincoat. It’s unclear as to whether or not the doxie appreciated the outerwear, but he stood still for the photo nonetheless. Another dog, a little Welsh corgi was definitely not having a good time of it when his human dressed him up in a similar getup.
Although, the hilarious Reverend Scott re-imagined the scene to make it look like the dog couldn’t wait to get outside.
DOG: LET'S GO FOR A WALK
ME: It's raining out.
DOG: I WANNA GO FOR A WALK
ME: It's too wet, buddy-
DOG: pic.twitter.com/xnorSxm73I
— Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) February 8, 2017
via reddit