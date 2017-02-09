A Patient Dachshund Models a Custom Made Transparent Raincoat for His Human

redditor 5somwa posted a cute photo of a sweet little dachshund very patiently modeling a cut-to-fit, transparent raincoat. It’s unclear as to whether or not the doxie appreciated the outerwear, but he stood still for the photo nonetheless. Another dog, a little Welsh corgi was definitely not having a good time of it when his human dressed him up in a similar getup.

A video posted by ????????xCorgi?? (@milkblackjoy) on Mar 22, 2016 at 4:38am PDT

Although, the hilarious Reverend Scott re-imagined the scene to make it look like the dog couldn’t wait to get outside.

DOG: LET'S GO FOR A WALK ME: It's raining out. DOG: I WANNA GO FOR A WALK ME: It's too wet, buddy- DOG: pic.twitter.com/xnorSxm73I — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) February 8, 2017

via reddit