A Pair of Young New Jersey Brothers Expertly Spin and Toss Pizza Dough Back and Forth

10-year-old Michael Testa and his 12-year-old brother Nicholas Testa expertly spin and toss pizza dough back and forth in a video filmed in their father’s restaurant Carmine’s Pizza Factory in Jersey City, New Jersey.
via The Big Story
by Glen Tickle at on
via The Big Story
