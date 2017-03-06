Laughing Squid

A Pair of Young New Jersey Brothers Expertly Spin and Toss Pizza Dough Back and Forth

10-year-old Michael Testa and his 12-year-old brother Nicholas Testa expertly spin and toss pizza dough back and forth in a video filmed in their father’s restaurant Carmine’s Pizza Factory in Jersey City, New Jersey.

