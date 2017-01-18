A Mischievous Dog Uses His Long Nose to Cover the Hole He Dug in the Backyard

In August 2016, a silly golden retriever named Jack was surreptitiously digging a hole in the backyard without a care in the world. That is, until he heard the sound of the back door and the voice of his loving human Ali coming to see what he was doing. The mischievous dog very casually laid his long nose over the hole that he dug and did his best to look very cute. Of course, Ali wasn’t fooled.

