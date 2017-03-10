A Mexico City Science Teacher Dresses up as Spiderman to Capture the Attention of His Students

Moises Vazquez, a science teacher at the Autonomous University in Mexico City, dresses up as Spider-Man before heading to class to help lighten the mood and capture the attention of his students. Moises was inspired to take on the task after reading an issue of Marvel‘s The Amazing Spider-Man comic book series that featured Peter Parker working as a substitute science teacher while wearing his superhero costume.

Vazquez’s initial intention was to lighten the mood in his classes, and while there were mixed reactions at first, he soon noticed more relaxed and focused students. As Ben Parker says, “with great power comes great responsibility.” Vazquez certainly uses both of his for good. (read more)