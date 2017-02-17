Laughing Squid

A Look at the Incredible Art of Visual Effects and Digital Compositing

UK digital compositor Roy Peker of Milk VFX has created a special effects-filled video where actor Aaron Vodovoz walks through London while explaining a little bit about the incredible art of visual effects and digital compositing.

A short project that I have created that explains what is VFX and especially digital compositing. This project was made to showcase my skills alongside my creativity, I was responsible for all of the 2D aspect of it and supervising the team that was working on their own special skills such as 3D, Matchmove, Grading, Sound design and much more!

