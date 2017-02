Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two weeks after he reunited with his beloved piggy squeaky toy after five years, the very vocal Finn the Dachshund hilariously performed his very best impression of Chewbacca and growled at his own sneezes whenever he was excited, per his filmmaker human Kyle Simpson.

Our dachshund Finn just being his goofy self. He gets overly excited and sneezes and sounds like Chewbacca. …Our little weirdo.