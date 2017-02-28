Laughing Squid

An Inventive Jacket That Converts Into a Tent to Provide Temporary Shelter for Refugees in Crisis

Designer Angela Luna created the Tent Jacket as a response to the refugee crisis. As the name suggests, the inventive jacket can be easily converted into a tent to provide the wearer with temporary shelter, and comes in a small two-person size and larger family size version. Interested customers can fill out a form to pre-order the jacket and be contacted when the jacket becomes available.

Luna gave a TEDx talk about her work and how she thinks design could help overcome global issues. She started the company Adiff, which has also created designs for clothing that converts into sleeping bags, flotation devices, and child carriers.

The company is currently raising money for a reversible reflective jacket through a Kickstarter campaign.

