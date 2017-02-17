Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A.I. Duet, A Computer Neural Network That Can Play Piano Duets With Humans

by at on

Coder and musician Yotam Mann has developed A.I. Duet, a computer neural network that can play piano duets with humans. A.I. Duet is based on Google’s project Magenta and responds to user input based on previous examples fed into the program.

Mann explains how the system works in a video, and fellow coder/musician Alexander Chen wrote about the A.I. Duet project on Google’s blog. Users can experiment with the program online or access the open source code for themselves through GitHub.

To help show what’s possible with Magenta, we’ve created an interactive experiment called A.I. Duet, which lets you play a duet with the computer. Just play some notes, and the computer will respond to your melody. You don’t even have to know how to play piano—it’s fun to just press some keys and listen to what comes back.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.