Coder and musician Yotam Mann has developed A.I. Duet, a computer neural network that can play piano duets with humans. A.I. Duet is based on Google’s project Magenta and responds to user input based on previous examples fed into the program.

Mann explains how the system works in a video, and fellow coder/musician Alexander Chen wrote about the A.I. Duet project on Google’s blog. Users can experiment with the program online or access the open source code for themselves through GitHub.

To help show what’s possible with Magenta, we’ve created an interactive experiment called A.I. Duet, which lets you play a duet with the computer. Just play some notes, and the computer will respond to your melody. You don’t even have to know how to play piano—it’s fun to just press some keys and listen to what comes back.