A Hungry Simon’s Cat Interrupts a Romantic Dinner Date Under the Guise of Being Adorable

In the first of the two-part episode “Dinner Date: Main Course“, a mischievous Simon’s Cat interrupts a romantic dinner that Simon had planned for a lady friend who had come over. Under the guise of being cute, the ever-hungry feline affectionately purrs, rubs and grooms the visitor until Simon comes back into the room and tries to shoo him away.

Simon’s Cat is at it again – spoiling tireless owner Simon’s dinner plans in part two of our romantic special ‘Dinner Date’. Featuring a BRAND NEW character, hilarious cat hijinks, fails and a furry surprise at the end.