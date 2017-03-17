Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Hungry Simon’s Cat Interrupts a Romantic Dinner Date Under the Guise of Being Adorable

by at on

Dinner Date

In the first of the two-part episode “Dinner Date: Main Course“, a mischievous Simon’s Cat interrupts a romantic dinner that Simon had planned for a lady friend who had come over. Under the guise of being cute, the ever-hungry feline affectionately purrs, rubs and grooms the visitor until Simon comes back into the room and tries to shoo him away.

Simon’s Cat is at it again – spoiling tireless owner Simon’s dinner plans in part two of our romantic special ‘Dinner Date’. Featuring a BRAND NEW character, hilarious cat hijinks, fails and a furry surprise at the end.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.