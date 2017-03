A very happy yellow Labrador retriever named Emma gleefully swam across a lake using a very graceful breaststroke (rather than the doggie paddle) with her beloved tennis ball in her mouth. Per her human Hannah, Emma swims this way for a very specific reason.

Our 3 year old Yellow Lab, Emma, has hip dysplasia (she was born with it) but she doesn’t let that stop her! She hops around on the ground and does breaststroke in the water!

via reddit