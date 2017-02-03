A Determined Simon’s Cat Searches for Someone to Love in Time for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, a determined Simon’s Cat set out to search for someone to love but found that he was to be either completely ignored or completely overwhelmed. This episode is a wonderful compilation of the past three years of Simon’s Cat Valentine’s Day vignettes – “Smitten“, “Butterflies” and “Tough Love”

‘Simon’s Cat looks for love in all the wrong places’ Have you ever wondered if your favourite Simon’s Cat films were interconnected? Watch this Valentine’s collection to find out! Featuring hilarious interactions between feline love interests, cat fails, some butterflies and a very sneaky mouse.