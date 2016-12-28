A Colander Shaped Like a Classic Bowler Hat

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Fowndry is featuring the Bowler Hat Colander, a flexible polypropylene colander for rinsing off veggies or straining spaghetti that is shaped like a classic bowler hat.

Colanders make great hats. But never has a hat made such a great colander. Bowler Hat Colander adds a pinch of Charlie Chaplin eccentricity and a dash of British stiff-upper-lip to any meal.

Rinse lettuce, strain veg, serve up spaghetti or despatch enemies from afar with this fun bit of kitchen headgear. Made from flexible polypropylene and dishwasher safe, this hat-shaped kitchen colander is suitable for heads of all sizes, both human and broccoli.