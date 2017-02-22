A Clever Puppy Climbs Onto the Back of a Baby Stroller When She Grows Tired of Walking

An adorable little bulldog puppy named Betty decided that she had enough of walking and cleverly climbed into the storage compartment of the baby stroller that her human was pushing.
Betty, you’re supposed to be walking!
via reddit
