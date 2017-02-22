A Beautiful Bornean Orangutan Enjoys Snacking on Tree Branches at the Houston Zoo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A beautiful wide-cheeked 31-year old Bornean Orangutan named Pumpkin casually sauntered across the lawn at the Houston Zoo and began snacking on the innards of a yummy tree branch. Pumpkin is new to Houston and is part of collaborative conservation program between the zoo and the Kinabatangan Orangutan Conservation Project to help save the species. These apes are critically endangered due to habitat loss.

Bornean orangutans are one of the most endangered apes in the world due to deforestation devastating their wild habitats. The Houston Zoo is helping orangutans in the wild along with conservation partner, Hutan’s Kinabatangan Orangutan Conservation Project (KOCP).