Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Beautiful Bornean Orangutan Enjoys Snacking on Tree Branches at the Houston Zoo

by at on

A beautiful wide-cheeked 31-year old Bornean Orangutan named Pumpkin casually sauntered across the lawn at the Houston Zoo and began snacking on the innards of a yummy tree branch. Pumpkin is new to Houston and is part of collaborative conservation program between the zoo and the Kinabatangan Orangutan Conservation Project to help save the species. These apes are critically endangered due to habitat loss.

Bornean orangutans are one of the most endangered apes in the world due to deforestation devastating their wild habitats. The Houston Zoo is helping orangutans in the wild along with conservation partner, Hutan’s Kinabatangan Orangutan Conservation Project (KOCP).

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.