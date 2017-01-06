Laughing Squid

1940s Hollywood Noir Promos for Archer Season 8

Two promos have been released for the 8th season of Archer, which is moving from FX to FXX. The promos are done in a Hollywood noir style, set in 1947. The new season premiers in Spring 2017.

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that revolves around the hardboiled private eye Sterling Archer and his quest to find his partner’s killer in 1947 Los Angeles. The case proves to be more difficult than expected after Archer quickly gets mixed up in a deadly game of tug of war between Los Angeles’ most powerful crime bosses. Every clue leads Archer further away from his goal and deeper into a mystery involving kidnapping, prostitution and drug addiction.

