Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Super Portable, Accordion Style Carrying Case and Wall Rack That Holds Up To Six Bottles of Wine

by at on

ZEbag 6-Bottle Carrying Case & Storage

For a limited time, the Laughing Squid Store is featuring a great deal on the ZEbag 6-Bottle Carrying Case, super handy, portable combination carrying case and wall rack that holds up to six bottles of wine. Its clever accordion-style design allows for easy portability and can open up into a convenient vertical wall rack. It can also be laid open upon a flat surface to hold twice as many bottles. The ZEbag 6-Bottle Carrying Case is constructed with shockproof, insulating padding that regulates the temperature of the bottles. (Wine not included)

This designer bag is the ultimate when paying a visit to your favorite wine merchant or for carrying bottles from your own cellar. It is a versatile companion for weekend breaks, boat trips or picnics. And becomes a stylish gift presentation when offering wine to friends. …Each ZEbag comes with a wall rack that can be fixed to a door or wall. Internal padding and rigid partitions keep your bottles cushioned from shock. Due to its materials and construction, it helps keep the bottles at the right temperature.

This very cleverly designed product is available through the Laughing Squid Store for only $29 – a 59% discount on its original retail price of $70.

ZE Bag

ZE Bag Carrying Case

ZEbag 6-Bottle Carrying Case & Storage Closed

ZEbag 6-Bottle Carrying Case & Storage Wall

ZEBag 6 Bottle Storage Box


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP