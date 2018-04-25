Ze Frank Offers Some Hilarious True Facts About the Clumsy, Camouflaging-Challenged Frog Fish

In a long awaited new episode of his hilarious animal-focused video series True Facts, narrator Ze Frank returned after a long absence with a rather hilarious look at the very humorous ray-finned frogfish. Using footage from Scubazoo Images and Shutterstock, a chuckling Frank described the crazy antics of these fish, their not so cleverly camouflaging techniques and their very clumsy style of walking.
