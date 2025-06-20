Stunning Slow Motion Footage of a Watermelon Being Zapped With Lightning Currents

Electrical engineer Greg Leyh of Lightning On Demand, who is a longtime member of Survival Research Labs and is known for his incredible giant Tesla Coils zapped a watermelon with varying degrees of powerful lightning currents to test out a piece of machinery and captured it all in wonderful slow motion.

Applying actual lightning currents [25,000 to 100,000 amps] to a watermelon, in order to test a 40 kilojoule high voltage capacitor bank.

screenshot via Greg Leyh

Greg Leyh Fires a Giant High-Voltage Plasma Cannon