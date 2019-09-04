Zach Galifianakis Goes on the Road in the Netflix Mockumentary of His Web Series ‘Between Two Ferns’

In the Netflix mockumentary adaptation of the hilarious web series Between Two Ferns, host Zach Galifianakis goes out on the road seeking to score a series of high profile interviews in order to restore his damaged reputation. Unfortunately, his socially awkward style, bumbling questions and lack of resources only serve to further sink his questionable notoriety.
The mockumentary, which premieres on September 20, 2019, features an all-star cast.
Matthew McConaughey
Will Ferrell
Peter Dinklage
Benedict Cumberbatch
Paul Rudd
Tiffany Haddish
Brie Larson
Keanu Reeves
Jon Hamm
David Letterman
Jason Schwartzman
Adam Scott
John Cho
Chance the Rapper
Rashida Jones
Hailee Steinfeld
John Legend
Chrissy Teigen
Tessa Thompson