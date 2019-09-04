Zach Galifianakis Goes on the Road in the Netflix Mockumentary of His Web Series ‘Between Two Ferns’

In the Netflix mockumentary adaptation of the hilarious web series Between Two Ferns, host Zach Galifianakis goes out on the road seeking to score a series of high profile interviews in order to restore his damaged reputation. Unfortunately, his socially awkward style, bumbling questions and lack of resources only serve to further sink his questionable notoriety.

The mockumentary, which premieres on September 20, 2019, features an all-star cast.