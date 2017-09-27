Laughing Squid

Zac Efron Arrives Home In a Gorgeously Restored 1964 Mustang to Answer 73 Random Questions

Actor Zac Efron, who arrived home in a gorgeously restored 1964 and a half Mustang that he inherited from his grandfather, met up with Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment who asked him 73 random questions for the ongoing Vogue series. Efron was happy to provide answers as he gave Sabia a tour of his magnificent Los Angeles house.

Zac Efron, star of the upcoming film “The Greatest Showman,” invites Vogue in and answers 73 Questions. Zac tells us about his 1964 Mustang, his best celebrity impressions, and that time he swam with a wild tiger shark.


