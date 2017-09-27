Zac Efron Arrives Home In a Gorgeously Restored 1964 Mustang to Answer 73 Random Questions

Watch what happened when @ZacEfron invited us into his L.A. home and answered #73Questions : https://t.co/nGOM7TQKTN pic.twitter.com/SrbfvDZLNu

Zac Efron, star of the upcoming film “The Greatest Showman,” invites Vogue in and answers 73 Questions. Zac tells us about his 1964 Mustang, his best celebrity impressions, and that time he swam with a wild tiger shark.

Actor Zac Efron , who arrived home in a gorgeously restored 1964 and a half Mustang that he inherited from his grandfather, met up with Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment who asked him 73 random questions for the ongoing Vogue series. Efron was happy to provide answers as he gave Sabia a tour of his magnificent Los Angeles house.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!