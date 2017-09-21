YuMi the Anthropomorphic Robot Conducts the Lucca Philharmonic Orchestra in Pisa, Italy

…musicians sit attentive, instruments at the ready, eyes focused on the Maestro. Soloists stand ready as well, waiting for the conductor’s upward motion with the baton to begin. Yet this is no ordinary performance, and no ordinary conductor. Here, ABB’s YuMi, the world’s first truly collaborative dual-arm robot, is making its conducting debut.

