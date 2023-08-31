An Online Clock That Tells Time With YouTube Videos

Russell Samora of The Pudding created an online clock that tells the time with numerous YouTube videos that have been stitched together. He does warn, however, that this clock contains a lot of information.

This experience contains over 58,000 YouTube videos. They are all public with over 20k views, but we have not watched them all, so view at your own risk. You can report a video with the link above it.

Introducing clock number 2 in our data clocks series: a clock where the time is mentioned on YouTube. ??https://t.co/RJZuT4LZW8 pic.twitter.com/aW2nJhbUeV — The Pudding (@puddingviz) August 29, 2023

Like his previous Song Clock, this is part of Samora’s larger timekeeping project.

I thought it would be fun to challenge myself with a similar prompt. My input is the current time, and my output needs to incorporate data.