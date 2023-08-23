An Online Clock That Plays Song With the Time in Title

Russell Samora of The Pudding created a musical online clock that plays a song with the exact time in its title.

A clock where the time is in a song title

This is part of a larger project connecting clocks to data.

A common exercise in the creative computation classes I’ve taught involves giving students a simple input to see how they can transform it into some visual output. Although I no longer teach, I thought it would be fun to challenge myself with a similar prompt. My input is the current time, and my output needs to incorporate data.

via Waxy