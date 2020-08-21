Wonderful Illustrations of Endangered Animals for a Children’s Book About a ‘Very Hungry Red Panda’

Yiying Lu, the very cleverly self-described “Artrepreneur”, talented designer behind the famous piece “Lifting A Dreamer” aka “Twitter Fail Whale”, and very good friend of Laughing Squid, has created a series of wonderful illustrations of endangered animals, including an orangutan, a wolf, an elephant, a lion and a clouded leopard. These colorful images will be featured in a children’s book she is working on in partnership with the Adobe Residency Creative Fund called “The Very Hungry Red Panda”.

This children’s book is a journey about an endangered red panda who eats its way through the world, meeting other animal friends and trying food that is unique to their countries. It is a celebration of food, animals, and art, promoting biological diversity, cultural diversity, and belonging.