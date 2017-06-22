A Magnificently Detailed Custom Bass Guitar Made In the Shape of the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine

Luthiers at The Painted Player Guitar Co. in Basingstoke, Hampshire UK have crafted an absolutely magnificent custom bass guitar that fully embraces all that is The Beatles‘ legendary Yellow Submarine. This modified Fender Squier Precision Bass is hand cut in the shape of iconic underwater craft, painted a bright yellow with colorful accents and features the smiling visages of the Fab Four just under the strings.

Truly amazing in every way, this original concept from The Painted Player puts the legendary ‘Yellow Submarine’ quite literally in your hands! Beautifully hand crafted, this stunning bass guitar utilises a combination of a fully hand-crafted Alder body with Precision Bass influences while featuring hand-painted artwork that brings the whole piece to life.

photos by The Painted Player Guitar Company

via Dangerous Minds