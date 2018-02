Who are the people and what are the events that should be remembered?

Yearbook is a wonderful animated short film, created by director Bernardo Britto , about a man hired to write the definitive history of human existence before the planet is hit by an alien missile in 17 years. Yearbook won the Short Film Jury Award for the Animation category at Sundance Film Festival 2014.

