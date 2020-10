Musician and composer Andy Rehfeldt, created a slightly disconcerting easy-listening cover of the iconic Judas Priest song “Electric Eye”. This smoothly jazzed-up “Yacht Rock” version completely removed the menacing tone of the original and made it almost goofy. Like Rehfeldt’s other mashups, this was an original arrangement.

This is an original musical arrangement created by me, using Rob Halford’s vocal track and a live video, both of which were found on YouTube.