A Tutorial on Xhosa, A Real South African Language Used as the Language of Wakanda in Black Panther

Black Panther is fiction, but its language isn't. In Wakanda, the characters speak isiXhosa. It is a 'click language', the native tongue of the late Nelson Mandela. Here's your chance to learn some isiXhosa with @Pumza_Fihlani pic.twitter.com/gdrTvw1NH7

The new marvel film Black Panther is set in the imaginary country of Wakanda. But one thing you might not know is that the official language of Wakanda is real – it’s actually from South Africa and is called Xhosa. Our correspondent Pumza Fihlani is a Xhosa speaker and she takes us through some useful phrases for getting by in Wakanda.

