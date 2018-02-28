A Tutorial on Xhosa, A Real South African Language Used as the Language of Wakanda in Black Panther

In an effort to represent the mystery of fictional far-off places, a number of television shows and films have effectively created their own languages. The film Black Panther instead, used the already existing South African Xhosa language, which is also the native tongue of Nelson Mandela, as the language of the Wakandan people. BBC Correspondent Pumza Fihlani who is a native speaker of Xhosa, very graciously offered a quick tutorial of useful phrases that may come in handy should one find themselves in Wakanda.
