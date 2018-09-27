Laughing Squid

Jean Grey Unleashes a Powerful Personality After a Cosmic Force Hits Her in the X-Men Film ‘Dark Phoenix’

In Dark Phoenix, the twelfth installment of the X-Men franchise, a young Jean Grey unleashes a powerful personality after surviving a disruptive cosmic force while on a rescue mission in space that instills her with a dangerous personality over whom Jean has no control. When she returns to Earth, this new power causes a fracture in the superhero family.

During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain.



