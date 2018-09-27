Jean Grey Unleashes a Powerful Personality After a Cosmic Force Hits Her in the X-Men Film ‘Dark Phoenix’

In Dark Phoenix, the twelfth installment of the X-Men franchise, a young Jean Grey unleashes a powerful personality after surviving a disruptive cosmic force while on a rescue mission in space that instills her with a dangerous personality over whom Jean has no control. When she returns to Earth, this new power causes a fracture in the superhero family.

