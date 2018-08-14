How an Effective Story Can Be Told in a Film Without the Main Character Undergoing a Life Changing Arc

In a cinematically defiant video essay, Sage Hyden of Just Write explains why, despite common teachings, a good story doesn’t have to require the main character undergoing a life-changing arc. Hyden backs it up with a number of popular films that prove the point including Gladiator, Star Wars, Inside Out, Back to the Future, The Hunger Games and Paddington. Each of these films feature a strong main character who remains the same throughout the film, even if the characters around them change.
A common piece of writing advice is that your main character must have a character arc. Today, I take a look at a number of well-regarded films where the main characters never change, and why these stories are still compelling.
What do Paddington, The Hunger Games, Back to the Future and Gladiator have in common? Oh look, I made a video to explain: https://t.co/Rgf2CiQPvJ pic.twitter.com/5eiAA7doeu
