How Matt Groening Named Simpsons Characters After Portland, Oregon Streets

Linguist Patrick Foote of Name Explain talked about how Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons, used street names from his native Portland, Oregon, to name several characters. These streets include NW Flanders Street (Ned Flanders), NW Quimby Street (Mayor Quimby), and Lovejoy Street (Reverend Lovejoy), to name just a few.

As Matt Groening, “The Simpsons” creator, was a Portland native, he decided to take inspiration from the names of the streets he called home when it came to naming the plethora of characters who call Springfield home.