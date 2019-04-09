‘Apollo 11’ Composer Talks About Writing the Score Using Only Instruments Available at Time of the Launch

Composer Matt Morton shared with TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) what it was like writing the score for the highly anticipated documentary Apollo 11, particularly since director Todd Douglas Miller used only archival footage to tell the story. In that same vein, Morton decided to only use instruments available at the time of the 1969 launch so that the soundtrack would sound authentic to the film.

When we got the chance to do ‘Apollo 11’ I …just decided to do a different approach so my initial vision for it was to try to make it sound like you were hearing musicians from 1969 just like you’re seeing the faces of the astronauts and Mission Control people watching the launch in 1969.