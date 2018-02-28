Laughing Squid

Wreck-It Ralph Ventures Into Online Culture and Dodges Clickbait in a Trailer for ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’

Ralph Breaks The Internet Wreck-It Ralph 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a teaser trailer for Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, their upcoming animated comedy-adventure film and sequel to the 2012 Wreck-It Ralph movie. The trailer follows Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly) as he ventures into the world of online culture with Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) and manages to dodge very aggressive clickbait ads. Wreck-It Ralph 2 is scheduled to crash into theaters on November 21st, 2018.

Taking place six years after the events of the first film, the story will center on Ralph’s adventures in the Internet data space when a Wi-Fi router gets plugged into the arcade as he must find a replacement part to fix Sugar Rush. Along the way, Ralph and his best friend Vanellope von Schweetz encounter new customs, worlds, and characters, such as the trendy algorithm Yesss and the Disney Princess lineup.

