How to Break the Space Time Continuum With an Atmospheric Wormhole Made From Scratch

by at on

In a postern episode of their incredibly insightful and fascinating animations, the ever-philosophical design house Kurzgesagt posits the efficacy of the concept of wormholes. The narrator specifically explains what a wormhole is, from what theories it came, how they differ from black holes, how string theory could play a role and a fantastic supposition of creating a wormhole from scratch.

From the outside black holes and wormholes can look very similar, leading some physicists to suggest the supermassive black holes in the center of galaxies are actually wormholes. It will be very hard to go all the way to the center of the Milky Way to find out though but that’s okay there might be an equally extremely hard way to get our hands on a wormhole we could try to make one.



